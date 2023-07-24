Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Global Partners worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Global Partners Cuts Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.