Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GPN opened at $110.49 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

