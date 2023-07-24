Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

ASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 614,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 500.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 241,214 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $276.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $182.12 and a one year high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $5.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.