GSK (GSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect GSK to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. On average, analysts expect GSK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $80,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

