Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) CFO Sells $513,110.35 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

