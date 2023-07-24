Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Barclays increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.56) to GBX 1,230 ($16.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 707 ($9.24) to GBX 774 ($10.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 880 ($11.51) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $952.25.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of HRGLY opened at $23.55 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.