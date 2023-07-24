Head-To-Head Analysis: TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) vs. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TranSwitch has a beta of -2.75, suggesting that its share price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.19, suggesting that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TranSwitch alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TranSwitch and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A SkyWater Technology -11.80% -58.38% -9.43%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 1.82 -$39.59 million ($0.66) -13.21

This table compares TranSwitch and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TranSwitch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TranSwitch and SkyWater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 122.48%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats TranSwitch on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TranSwitch

(Get Free Report)

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.