Head-To-Head Comparison: Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) vs. NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) and NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digital Realty Trust and NewLake Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 2 5 3 1 2.27 NewLake Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $113.08, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%. NewLake Capital Partners has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.63%. Given NewLake Capital Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NewLake Capital Partners is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and NewLake Capital Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $4.69 billion 7.61 $377.68 million $1.11 108.24 NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NewLake Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and NewLake Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 7.61% 2.34% 1.01% NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats NewLake Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 28 countries on six continents.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

