Head to Head Survey: BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) versus Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Free Report) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Loyalty Ventures and BSQUARE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Loyalty Ventures currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,276.15%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than BSQUARE.

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and BSQUARE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $727.71 million 0.01 -$2.34 million ($20.19) -0.01 BSQUARE $36.49 million 0.67 -$3.86 million ($0.14) -8.71

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loyalty Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26% BSQUARE -8.71% -7.84% -6.49%

Risk and Volatility

Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats BSQUARE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices. It also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, the company provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

