Head-To-Head Survey: Voice Assist (VSST) & Its Rivals

Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) is one of 292 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Voice Assist to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Voice Assist and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A Voice Assist Competitors -30.11% -252.77% -7.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Voice Assist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A Voice Assist Competitors 392 1571 3319 19 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Voice Assist and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Voice Assist’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voice Assist has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voice Assist and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voice Assist N/A N/A -0.13 Voice Assist Competitors $417.11 million -$9.02 million 660.29

Voice Assist’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Voice Assist. Voice Assist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Voice Assist

Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

