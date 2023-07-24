Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Roth Mkm cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

