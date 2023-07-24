Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.94 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 109.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,608,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 839,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,956,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.