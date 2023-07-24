Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $502.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

