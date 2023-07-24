Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

