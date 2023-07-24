Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $347,790,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $87.91 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

