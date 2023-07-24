Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $168.32 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.63 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average is $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

