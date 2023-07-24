Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 386 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

