Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in TJX Companies by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

