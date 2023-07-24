Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $100.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.