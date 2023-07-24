Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Shares of META opened at $294.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average of $219.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $318.68. The company has a market capitalization of $754.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

