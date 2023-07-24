Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,992,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,260,000 after acquiring an additional 698,493 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $137.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

