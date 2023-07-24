Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $707,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $259.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $265.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

