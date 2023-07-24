Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.67. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.87 and a twelve month high of C$40.68.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.74977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

