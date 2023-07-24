ICON Public (ICLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY23 guidance at $12.40-13.05 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $245.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $252.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.24 and its 200-day moving average is $220.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.