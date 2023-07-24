IDEX (IEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. IDEX has set its Q2 guidance at $2.10-2.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $8.25-8.55 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IEX stock opened at $212.64 on Monday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $191.30 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

