Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 7,301 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $443.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

