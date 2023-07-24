IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,662.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.84) to GBX 1,920 ($25.10) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. IMI has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

