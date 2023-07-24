Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

IBCP stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $408.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,775.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at $271,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

See Also

