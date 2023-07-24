Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Inotiv Price Performance

Inotiv stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.36.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inotiv will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Featured Articles

