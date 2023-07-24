Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Inotiv stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.36.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 57.79%. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inotiv will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.
