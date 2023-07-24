Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,047 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 63,030 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 391,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 112,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.