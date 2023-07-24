Inscription Capital LLC Sells 337 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $390,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.0% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 317,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 72.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 43,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

