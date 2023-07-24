Insider Buying: HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Major Shareholder Buys $68,999,994.00 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 6,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,999,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,385,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,044,306. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

HPK opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 312.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,744 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 166,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,142 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

