Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells 13,940 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,687.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.73. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $60.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

