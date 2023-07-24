Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells 13,940 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,687.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
10x Genomics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.73. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $60.62.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 10x Genomics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.