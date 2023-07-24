Insider Selling: Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Chan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,408.16).

Betmakers Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

About Betmakers Technology Group

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides software, data, and analytics products for the B2B wagering market in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Global Racing Network, Global Betting Services, and Global Tote segments.

