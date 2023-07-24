Insider Selling: Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Sells 49,000 Shares of Stock

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Free Report) Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $379,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
LWLG opened at $7.26 on Monday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $830.62 million, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 2.05.
Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
