Insider Selling: Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Sells 49,000 Shares of Stock

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Free Report) Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $379,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LWLG opened at $7.26 on Monday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $830.62 million, a P/E ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWLG. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 153.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 216,428 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 35.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

