Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO Sells $11,543,750.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 54.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

