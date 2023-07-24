Insider Selling: Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB) Insider Sells £675,000 in Stock

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) insider Robert Holt sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £675,000 ($882,583.68).

Robert Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Beauty Group alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Robert Holt purchased 500,000 shares of Revolution Beauty Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £160,000 ($209,205.02).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of REVB stock opened at GBX 29.65 ($0.39) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.18. Revolution Beauty Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67. The company has a market capitalization of £94.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.63.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and ecommerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.