Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

SITE stock opened at $165.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

