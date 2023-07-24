Insider Selling: The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP Sells $1,621,550.00 in Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.