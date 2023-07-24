Insider Selling: The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $3,884,077.97 in Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $293.77 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.05.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

