Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Witty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $506.53 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $471.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

