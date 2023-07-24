Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 216,895 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 849,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after acquiring an additional 595,906 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Intel by 14.7% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 58,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 554,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 41,571 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.02 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

