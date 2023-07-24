International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $140.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.75.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IBM stock opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

