Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.
Insider Activity
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $336.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
- AI Over? Is Slowdown in ChatGPT Traffic a Sign of AI Fatigue?
- HubSpot Stock Enters Buy Zone Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- Autoliv Drives 10% on Blowout Q2; Chart Signals More Growth Ahead
- Is This Sector Setting Up For An Explosive Breakout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.