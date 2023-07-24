Invesco (IVZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 900.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

