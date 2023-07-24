Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $156.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $185.10. The company has a market capitalization of $334.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.