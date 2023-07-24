iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3,123.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,718.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,422,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,825 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.14 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

