iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

