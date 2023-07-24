iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,515,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

