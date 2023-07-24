IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,840 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,128,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,426,000 after buying an additional 377,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IVERIC bio by 40.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,812,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,753,000 after buying an additional 1,968,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after buying an additional 134,845 shares in the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Free Report)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.